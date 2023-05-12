USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport

230522-N-ED185-1030

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (May 22, 2023) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class John Brillhart, assigned to the Ohio-Class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733), kisses Kathleen Burk, and meets his son, Elijah for the first time, after the boat returned to its homeport of Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, May 22, 2023. Nevada is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

