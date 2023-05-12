230522-N-ED185-1006

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (May 22, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) prepares to moor at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, May 22, 2023. Nevada is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:24 Photo ID: 7813502 VIRIN: 230522-N-ED185-1006 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 2.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.