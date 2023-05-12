Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    230522-N-ED185-1038
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (May 22, 2023) Sonar Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Patrick Adye, assigned to the Ohio-Class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733), kisses his wife Amida, after the boat returned to its homeport of Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, May 22, 2023. Nevada is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7813508
    VIRIN: 230522-N-ED185-1049
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nevada
    COMSUBGRU 9

