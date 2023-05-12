230522-N-ED185-1010
NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (May 22, 2023) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) prepares to moor at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, May 22, 2023. Nevada is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
This work, USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Returns to Homeport [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
