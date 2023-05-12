Officials stand atop the first completed monolith May 22, 2023, which is part of the new lock chamber for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and its contractor, Shimmick, held a topping off ceremony marking the completion of the first of 36 monoliths. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7812926
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-EO110-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.28 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT