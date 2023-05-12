Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone

Officials stand atop the first completed monolith May 22, 2023, which is part of the new lock chamber for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and its contractor, Shimmick, held a topping off ceremony marking the completion of the first of 36 monoliths. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

