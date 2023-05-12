Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone [Image 5 of 5]

    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Officials stand atop the first completed monolith May 22, 2023, which is part of the new lock chamber for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and its contractor, Shimmick, held a topping off ceremony marking the completion of the first of 36 monoliths. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project
    Monolith
    Shimmick

