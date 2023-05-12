Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues to construct a new lock chamber May 22, 2023, for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Shimmick is the contractor working on the lock chamber. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

