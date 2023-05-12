The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues to construct a new lock chamber May 22, 2023, for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Shimmick is the contractor working on the lock chamber. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7812924
|VIRIN:
|230522-A-EO110-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.79 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone [Image 5 of 5], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT