Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project reaches monolithic milestone

Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl, Nashville District commander, speaks during a topping-off ceremony marking the completion of the first of 36 monoliths of the lock chamber for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

