U.S. Army Col. Mark Denton outgoing Commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater, left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Saari, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, center, and Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, Commanding General United States Army Intelligence and Security Command, right, inspection of Troops, during 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Antonio Bedin)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: VICENZA, IT