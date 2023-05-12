U.S. Army Col. Mark Denton outgoing Commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater, provides remarks during Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7812252 VIRIN: 230523-A-YG900-0196 Resolution: 5108x3405 Size: 4.4 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.