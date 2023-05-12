Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 9 of 11]

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Mark Denton outgoing Commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade - Theater, provides remarks during Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7812252
    VIRIN: 230523-A-YG900-0196
    Resolution: 5108x3405
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    207th MI
    StrongTogehter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT