U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Skells incoming commander of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, provides remarks during Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7812254 VIRIN: 230523-A-YG900-0217 Resolution: 5966x3977 Size: 5.35 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.