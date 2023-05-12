Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 7 of 11]

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, speaks during Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 09:55
    Photo ID: 7812249
    VIRIN: 230523-A-YG900-0163
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF
    207th MI
    StrongTogehter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT