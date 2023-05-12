Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4]

    Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon

    RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    There is a very special place in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where 451 infants were laid to rest between 1952-1971. They were the children of Americans stationed in Germany who died at birth or shortly after but could not be brought back to the United States. They were laid to rest in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery Kindergraves, nearby Daenner Kaserne. Every year, on the Saturday following Mother’s Day, the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation holds a remembrance ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery to honor the children who were unable to return home to their families. This year, the event was held May 20.

