Every year, on the Saturday following Mother’s Day, the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation holds a remembrance ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery to honor the 451 children who died at birth or shortly after birth at the American military hospital at Landstuhl or at nearby civilian hospitals. Mrs. Bruni Puetz (left) and Mrs. Christine Schneider (center left) from the German-American and International Women's Club Kaiserslautern, Command Sgt. Maj. Alvin Porch, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Special Troops Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (right) laid down wreaths during the Kindergraves ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Waldfriedhof (cemetery) on May 20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 7811881 VIRIN: 230520-A-A4479-002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.55 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.