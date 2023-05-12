Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon

    RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Every year, on the Saturday following Mother’s Day, the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation holds a remembrance ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery to honor the 451 children who died at birth or shortly after birth at the American military hospital at Landstuhl or at nearby civilian hospitals. Mrs. Bruni Puetz (left) and Mrs. Christine Schneider (center left) from the German-American and International Women's Club Kaiserslautern, Command Sgt. Maj. Alvin Porch, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Special Troops Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (right) laid down wreaths during the Kindergraves ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Waldfriedhof (cemetery) on May 20.

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KMC
    strongertogether
    Kindergraves
    Target_news_Europe

