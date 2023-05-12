Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon

    Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon

    RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing and installation commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, gathers for a photo with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander and sergeant major, Col. Reid Furman (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque after a remembrance ceremony held May 20 at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery Kindergraves to honor the lives of the 451 children who were unable to return home to their families. (Photo by Petra Lessoing, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs)

