Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing and installation commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, gathers for a photo with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander and sergeant major, Col. Reid Furman (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen LaRocque after a remembrance ceremony held May 20 at the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery Kindergraves to honor the lives of the 451 children who were unable to return home to their families. (Photo by Petra Lessoing, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7811874
|VIRIN:
|230520-A-A4479-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT