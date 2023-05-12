There is a very special place in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where 451 infants were laid to rest between 1952-1971. They were the children of Americans stationed in Germany who died at birth or shortly after but could not be brought back to the United States. They were laid to rest in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery Kindergraves, nearby Daenner Kaserne.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.23.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 7811882 VIRIN: 230520-A-A4479-003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.77 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.