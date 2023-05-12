There is a very special place in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where 451 infants were laid to rest between 1952-1971. They were the children of Americans stationed in Germany who died at birth or shortly after but could not be brought back to the United States. They were laid to rest in the Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery Kindergraves, nearby Daenner Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7811882
|VIRIN:
|230520-A-A4479-003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kaiserslautern Military Community gathers to honor, remember children gone too soon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT