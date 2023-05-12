U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft sit on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Northern Edge 23-1, May 11, 2023. U.S. alliances and partnerships remain a critical defense relationship and a central pillar of all nations’ national security, based on shared values and a common commitment to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:49
|Photo ID:
|7811149
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-XX992-1383
|Resolution:
|5186x3450
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
