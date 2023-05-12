Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft sit on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Northern Edge 23-1, May 11, 2023. U.S. alliances and partnerships remain a critical defense relationship and a central pillar of all nations’ national security, based on shared values and a common commitment to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

