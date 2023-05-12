U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft sit on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Northern Edge 23-1, May 10, 2023. NE 23-1 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:49 Photo ID: 7811150 VIRIN: 230510-F-XX992-1139 Resolution: 5571x3707 Size: 7.74 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.