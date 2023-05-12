Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing takes off during Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 11, 2023. NE 23-1 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 17:49
|Photo ID:
|7811148
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-XX992-1233
|Resolution:
|3267x2174
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
