Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing takes off during Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 11, 2023. NE 23-1 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

