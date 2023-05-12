Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing takes off during Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 11, 2023. NE 23-1 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 7811148
    VIRIN: 230511-F-XX992-1233
    Resolution: 3267x2174
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB
    Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB
    Northern Edge 23-1 at Eielson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT