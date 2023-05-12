The overall male winners of the Marine Corps Marathon Semper Five pose for a photo with their awards in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2023. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that promotes physical fitness, generates goodwill in the community, and showcases the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. The event also included the Semper Five, 5 miles, and the Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7808594
|VIRIN:
|230521-M-HI832-1212
|Resolution:
|6798x4627
|Size:
|16.13 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
