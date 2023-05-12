Johnathon D. Ladson, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, poses for a photo with his daughter after crossing the finish line as overall first place runner with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 22 seconds during the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon Devil Dog Double in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2023. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that promotes physical fitness, generates goodwill in the community, and showcases the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. The event also included the Semper Five, 5 miles, and the Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7808589
|VIRIN:
|230521-M-HI832-1116
|Resolution:
|5683x4168
|Size:
|14.35 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WOODBRIDGE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
