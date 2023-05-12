Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 1 of 10]

    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Bridget Abbatiello crosses the finish line as the first-place female with an unofficial time of 1 hour, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds, during the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2023. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that promotes physical fitness, generates goodwill in the community, and showcases the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. The event also included the Semper Five, 5 miles, and the Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7808587
    VIRIN: 230521-M-HI832-1064
    Resolution: 5754x3980
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kayla LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half
    Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARATHON
    MARINE CORPS MARATHON
    HISTORIC HALF
    RUNWITHTHEMARINES
    DEVIL DOG DOUBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT