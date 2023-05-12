The overall female winners of the Marine Corps Marathon Historic Half pose for a photo with their awards in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2023. The Historic Half is a 13.1 mile race that promotes physical fitness, generates goodwill in the community, and showcases the organizational skills of the Marine Corps. The event also included the Semper Five, 5 miles, and the Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Kayla LeClaire)

