    489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Voye 

    489th Engineer Battalion

    Lt. Col. Myles B. Gill and PV2 Ronald Jacobs, display the gift that Lt. Col. Gill bought for the battalion, a shadow box showcasing the battalion's accomplishments during exercise Resolute Castle 22 in Romania.

