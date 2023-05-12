Lt. Col. Myles B. Gill shakes the hand of Command Sgt. Maj. Alfredo Ramos, 489th Engineer Battalion CSM, thanking him for the gift presented to him on behalf of the Soldiers of the battalion while Col. Ryan T. Smith and Lt. Col Paul A. Maness look on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7808489 VIRIN: 230520-A-ST659-367 Resolution: 4898x3266 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.