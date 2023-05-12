Lt. Col. Myles B. Gill shakes the hand of Command Sgt. Maj. Alfredo Ramos, 489th Engineer Battalion CSM, thanking him for the gift presented to him on behalf of the Soldiers of the battalion while Col. Ryan T. Smith and Lt. Col Paul A. Maness look on.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7808489
|VIRIN:
|230520-A-ST659-367
|Resolution:
|4898x3266
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT