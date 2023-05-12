Lt. Col. Myles B. Gill, commander of the 489th Engineer Battalion, passes the colors to Col. Ryan T. Smith, commander of the 420th Engineer Brigade, signifying his relinquishment of command of the battalion.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 12:53
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command
