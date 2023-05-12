Lt. Col. Myles B. Gill accepts the colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Alfredo Ramos for the final time during the change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7808488
|VIRIN:
|230520-A-ST659-083
|Resolution:
|4898x3266
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, AR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
489th Engineer Battalion Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT