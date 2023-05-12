SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) – Capt. Walt Mainor, commander, Task Force 71/Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, greets bystanders during a parade for the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 20. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 7808307 VIRIN: 230520-N-UA460-0565 Resolution: 4592x3250 Size: 833.33 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.