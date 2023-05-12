SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) – Participants march in a parade during the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 20. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 02:39
|Photo ID:
|7808308
|VIRIN:
|230520-N-UA460-0576
|Resolution:
|3717x2393
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT