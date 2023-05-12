Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival [Image 4 of 10]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival

    JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) – Shoichiro Matsuki, mayor of Shimoda, Japan, speaks during the official ceremony for the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 20. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:38
    Location: JP
