SHIMODA, Japan (May 20, 2023) – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, Naval Forces Japan, speaks during the official ceremony for the 84th Black Ship Festival, May 20. The Black Ship Festival is held annually in Shimoda to commemorate the arrival of Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan in 1853, a historical event that marked the beginning of diplomacy and trade agreements between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 7808306 VIRIN: 230520-N-UA460-0389 Resolution: 5189x3015 Size: 1.6 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Participates in 84th Black Ship Festival [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.