    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 7 of 7]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, prepares for flight during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 11, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7806705
    VIRIN: 230511-F-AL288-2087
    Resolution: 5259x3756
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Navy
    helicopter
    MH-60S Seahawk
    RED FLAG-Rescue
    RF-R 23-1

