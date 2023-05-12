Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 5 of 7]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, prepare to take off in a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 11, 2023. The HSC-14 contributed to the combat search and rescue task force and completed various trainings during their time at RF-R. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 7806703
    VIRIN: 230511-F-AL288-2030
    Resolution: 5360x3829
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Navy
    helicopter
    MH-60S Seahawk
    RED FLAG-Rescue
    RF-R 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT