Three U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, sit on the flightline during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 11, 2023. HSC-14 contributed to the combat search andrescue task force during RF-R by transporting armed forces members and equipment to varying exercise locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7806702
|VIRIN:
|230511-F-AL288-2012
|Resolution:
|5929x3706
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
