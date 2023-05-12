Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff [Image 4 of 7]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Three U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, sit on the flightline during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 11, 2023. HSC-14 contributed to the combat search andrescue task force during RF-R by transporting armed forces members and equipment to varying exercise locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:39
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Rescue
    Navy
    helicopter
    MH-60S Seahawk
    RED FLAG-Rescue
    RF-R 23-1

