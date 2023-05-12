RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: Navy MH-60S Seahawk takeoff

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14, performs a pre-flight inspection on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 11, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

