JBADS Visitor's Day

Representatives from the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, Air Force Headquarters, U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Force

Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and the prime

contractor for the project, AeroClave, pose for a photo in front of a Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2023. The JBADS will be operated and tested as part of a biennial exercise to demonstrate the system’s ability to decontaminate an aircraft following a biological or chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

