Representatives from the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, Air Force Headquarters, U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Force
Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and the prime
contractor for the project, AeroClave, pose for a photo in front of a Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2023. The JBADS will be operated and tested as part of a biennial exercise to demonstrate the system’s ability to decontaminate an aircraft following a biological or chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|7806272
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-NB682-1128
|Resolution:
|5055x3363
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBADS Visitor's Day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT