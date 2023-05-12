Key stakeholders for the Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System tour the decontamination area at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 18, 2023. The JBADS is designed to decontaminate an aircraft in the event that it is contaminated by a harmful biological agent by enclosing the aircraft in a sealed housing and subjecting it to heat and humidity to kill the biological agent without damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 7806271 VIRIN: 230515-F-NB682-1136 Resolution: 5799x3262 Size: 931.5 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBADS Visitor's Day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.