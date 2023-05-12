Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBADS Visitor's Day [Image 6 of 8]

    JBADS Visitor's Day

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Key stakeholders for the Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System tour the decontamination area at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 18, 2023. The JBADS is designed to decontaminate an aircraft in the event that it is contaminated by a harmful biological agent by enclosing the aircraft in a sealed housing and subjecting it to heat and humidity to kill the biological agent without damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 11:49
    Photo ID: 7806271
    VIRIN: 230515-F-NB682-1136
    Resolution: 5799x3262
    Size: 931.5 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBADS Visitor's Day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day
    JBADS Visitor's Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    JBADS
    BEAR Base
    Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System
    Visitor's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT