Representatives for the contracting company AeroClave explain the Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System to key stakeholders during a tour at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 18, 2023. The tour included briefings about how JBADS can return an aircraft to serviceability in the event the aircraft is contaminated following a biological agent attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 7806269 VIRIN: 230515-F-NB682-1034 Resolution: 4922x3275 Size: 1.14 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBADS Visitor's Day [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.