JBADS Visitor's Day

A Joint Biological Agent Decontamination System is closed around a C-130 Hercules to demonstrate the effectiveness of the system, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2023. The JBADS will be operated and tested as part of a biennial exercise to demonstrate the system’s ability to decontaminate an aircraft following a biological or chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 11:49
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
