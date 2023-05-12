Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon [Image 5 of 6]

    97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    230518-N-MR862-123 TINKER AFB, Okla. (May 18. 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, delivers his closing remarks to Sailors and Oklahoma community partners at the 97th quarterly Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Community Council Luncheon in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, hangar bay May 18th, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

