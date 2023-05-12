97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon

230518-N-MR862-116 TINKER AFB, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Oklahoma City Navy League president Michael Kloiber presents a pen made from the wood of the USS Oklahoma City (CL-91) to guest speaker Cmdr. Clint Turner, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 deputy of communications, Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 4, at the 97th quarterly Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Community Council Luncheon in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, hangar bay May 18th, 2023. Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

