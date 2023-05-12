97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon

230518-N-MR862-089 TINKER AFB, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, awards Naval Air Crewman (Avionics) 2nd Class Brandi Wittmer, assigned to TACAMO Weapons School, with TACAMO Instructor of the Quarter, second quarter. The ceremony took place during the 97th quarterly Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Community Council Luncheon, held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, hangar bay May 18, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

