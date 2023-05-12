97th TACAMO Community Council Luncheon

230518-N-MR862-087 TINKER AFB, Okla. (May 18, 2023) Capt. Robert "Skillz" Majoris, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, awards Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Travis Tyler, assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance (VQ) 3, as the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) Senior Sailor of the Quarter, May 18, 2023. The ceremony took place during the 97th quarterly TACAMO Community Council Luncheon, held in the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Detachment Tinker, hangar bay. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff; providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

