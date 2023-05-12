A U.S. Air Force T-38A Talon assigned to the 2d Fighter Training Squadron flies over the Gulf of Mexico during a training flight, May 4, 2023. The 2nd FTS provides adversary air replication in support of 5th-generation pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 7804273 VIRIN: 230504-F-WQ860-1029 Resolution: 3663x2437 Size: 1004.1 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38 over the Gulf [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.