A U.S. Air Force T-38A Talon assigned to the 2d Fighter Training Squadron flies over the Gulf of Mexico during a training flight, May 4, 2023. The 2nd FTS provides adversary air replication in support of 5th-generation pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|05.04.2023
|05.18.2023 14:35
|7804273
|230504-F-WQ860-1029
|3663x2437
|1004.1 KB
|FL, US
|2
|0
This work, T-38 over the Gulf [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
