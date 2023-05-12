Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38 over the Gulf [Image 1 of 7]

    T-38 over the Gulf

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force T-38A Talon assigned to the 2d Fighter Training Squadron flies over the Gulf of Mexico during a training flight, May 4, 2023. The 2nd FTS provides adversary air replication in support of 5th-generation pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 14:35
    Location: FL, US
    ACC
    training
    Tyndall
    T-38A Talon
    2d Fighter Training Squadron

