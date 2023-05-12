A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron flies over the Gulf of Mexico during a training sortie, May 4, 2023. The 43d FS utilizes the massive amount of military airspace over the Gulf to train pilots on combat maneuvers and functionality of the Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 7804275 VIRIN: 230504-F-WQ860-1047 Resolution: 5372x3574 Size: 2.39 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors train with flares [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.