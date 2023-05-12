Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors train with flares [Image 3 of 7]

    Raptors train with flares

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron flies over the Gulf of Mexico during a training sortie, May 4, 2023. The 43d FS utilizes the massive amount of military airspace over the Gulf to train pilots on combat maneuvers and functionality of the Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
