Raptors train with flares

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron drops flares during a training sortie over the Gulf of Mexico, May 4, 2023. The 43d FS is the Air Force’s only F-22 formal training unit, providing all initial fundamental and capabilities training for Raptor pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

