A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron drops flares during a training sortie over the Gulf of Mexico, May 4, 2023. The 43d FS trains all new Raptor pilots in the Department of the Air Force to include academics, aircraft fundamentals, refueling and combat maneuvering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 7804278 VIRIN: 230504-F-WQ860-1083 Resolution: 3540x2355 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors train with flares [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.