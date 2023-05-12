Raptors train with flares

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron drops flares during a training sortie over the Gulf of Mexico, May 4, 2023. The 43d FS trains all new Raptor pilots in the Department of the Air Force to include academics, aircraft fundamentals, refueling and combat maneuvering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
05.04.2023
05.18.2023
|7804278
|230504-F-WQ860-1083
|3540x2355
|1.02 MB
|FL, US
|2
|0
