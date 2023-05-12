U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cord Meyer, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, cuts the uniform of 1st Lt. Thomas Colvin, a simulated downed-pilot, over Arizona., May 13, 2023. Service members are taught Tactical Combat Casualty Care in order to provide lifesaving care to injured combatants while preventing additional casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:13 Photo ID: 7803926 VIRIN: 230513-F-KQ087-1222 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.41 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.