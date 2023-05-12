Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR [Image 7 of 9]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cord Meyer, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, cuts the uniform of 1st Lt. Thomas Colvin, a simulated downed-pilot, over Arizona., May 13, 2023. Service members are taught Tactical Combat Casualty Care in order to provide lifesaving care to injured combatants while preventing additional casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 7803926
    VIRIN: 230513-F-KQ087-1222
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    PJ
    Pararescue
    Air Force
    RED FLAG-Rescue

