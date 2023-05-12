RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cord Meyer, 48th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, prepares a syringe over Arizona, May 13, 2023. A PJ’s primary function is as a personnel recovery specialist, with emergency medical capabilities in humanitarian and combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

