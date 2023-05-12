Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR [Image 6 of 9]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, refuels over Arizona, May 13, 2023. RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 gave joint service personnel an opportunity to build fundamental combat search and rescue skills to fight in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

