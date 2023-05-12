RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: CSAR

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, refuels over Arizona, May 13, 2023. RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 gave joint service personnel an opportunity to build fundamental combat search and rescue skills to fight in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7803920
|VIRIN:
|230513-F-KQ087-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
